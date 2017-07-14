New Casualty on the Black Sea Coast

A Russian tourist has drowned on the central beach in Ravda, announced the Interior Ministry in Burgas. The incident happened yesterday. The victim is 61 years old.

This is a second victim of the sea in last couple of days in the area of Nessebar. Yesterday it became clear that a 61-year-old Czech has drowned in Sunny Beach.

Rescuers call for compliance with flag and sound signaling and other instructions to tourists in order to avoid incidents. In the tragic case, however, the Czech woman and her child entered the water at a time when the rescuers were no longer in the post.