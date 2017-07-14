New Casualty on the Black Sea Coast

Society » INCIDENTS | July 14, 2017, Friday // 12:07| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: New Casualty on the Black Sea Coast

A Russian tourist has drowned on the central beach in Ravda, announced the Interior Ministry in Burgas. The incident happened yesterday. The victim is 61 years old.

This is a second victim of the sea in last couple of days in the area of Nessebar. Yesterday it became clear that a 61-year-old Czech has drowned in Sunny Beach.

Rescuers call for compliance with flag and sound signaling and other instructions to tourists in order to avoid incidents. In the tragic case, however, the Czech woman and her child entered the water at a time when the rescuers were no longer in the post.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: drowned, Ravda, accident
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria