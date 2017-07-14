Italian Fighter Aircrafts Will Keep Our Airspace Safe

Three Italian fighters "Eurofighter typhoon" will guard the Bulgarian airspace along with the Bulgarian MiG-29 over the next three months. All costs are at the expense of the Italian State. The mission is implementing the security measures of the NATO member states on the eastern flank of NATO and will be done in accordance with the plans and procedures of the Integrated Alliance for Air Defense and Missile Defense Alliance.

"Eurofighter typhoon" from Italy is one of the options for a new fighter for our army. They ranked second after the new Gripen. At the same time, a tactical training with shooting artillery began in Shabla. Therefore, the areas located in the airspace over the polygon and its adjacent territory between Cape Kaliakra, Kartalburn Cape and the line 100 km parallel to the coastline are declared dangerous.

The Naval Forces will participate in Briz 2017 from 14 to 23 July. Twenty combat and auxiliary ships, submarine boats, 4 airplanes, 2 helicopters, and over 1700 troops from Bulgaria, UK, Greece, Italy, Poland, Romania, the United States and Turkey will participate in the training.