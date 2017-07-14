David Bowie and Queen Have Several Unreleased Singles

Legends David Bowie and Qeen have recorded several songs together that have not been released and are kept in a secret archive, the Daily Mail reported.

Peter Hins, who was the head of Qeen's technical team in the 1980s, said the band and David Bowie had a much larger collection of records than the audience knew. He made the revelation in Neil Cossar's book "David Bowie: I was there", which will be released on July 21st.

"There are Freddy and David recordings of them singing together," said Peter Hins, adding that they were untreated but good.

Legendary musicians have made together the hit Under Pressure in 1981, which became number one in the British singles chart, but reached only 29th place in the United States. According to the man, among the pieces there are covers and several original songs from the same period and they are kept somewhere in the archive.

Queen Guitarist Brian May hinted last month that David Bowie and Freddy Mercury had been together in the studio, and not all tracks on the recordings were out. Reported by Chronicle.