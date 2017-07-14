Air France Will Now Send Boarding Cards on Facebook Messenger

Air France customers can now get their boarding pass on Facebook Messenger. Soon they will be able to receive other useful travel information to Messenger, such as Booking Confirmation and Booking Reservation, Registration Reminder, and Real-time Flight Notifications. Thus, users will have all the documents and information in one place, with confidentiality and speed without having to download another special application.

Airlines KLM and Air France are the first in the world to introduce this innovation. The network has grown today and customers can receive Messenger answers in 9 different languages at any time of the day.

65% of Air France's customers are on social networks and the company has more than 6.5 million fans in Facebook. For this reason, a strategy for facilitating customers was launched, the first part of which was the reception of the boarding card on Facebook Messenger. Reported by Chronicle.