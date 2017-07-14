Former Woman Astronaut to Be the Next Candian Governor

A former astronaut will be the next governor general of Canada. Julie Payette was nominated for the position by the prime minister Justin Trudeau.

53-year-old Payette will become the 29th governor general of the North American country and the fourth woman to take the position. She will be a representative of the queen of Britain and will mainly have ceremonial functions.

During her representation in the parliament in Ottawa Trudeau praised her work for the Canadian Space Agency where she became the second woman astronaut in Canada.

Payette is one of the 10 Canadians who have been in space. She had taken part in space missions in 1999 and 2009 and she has a total of 611 hours spent in space. She is the first Canadian astronaut in the International Space Station. She speaks six languages.