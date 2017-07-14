A New 112 Emergency Number Software Contract has been Suspended

The public procurement for new emergency 112 software has been stopped. It was announced during parliamentary debate.

Valentin Radev. the Ministry of the Internal Affairs acknowledged that for more than 2 years the line has not been working properly and there are a lot of delayed signals for emergency aid, police and fire brigade. Minister Radev pointed out that there could be a direct negotiation for the selection of the contractor of the new 112 phone software.

"Things have been done so that someone takes a lot of money for maintenance, which is one of the reasons the contract to be stopped and I have the assurance that it can be done with less money, we are doing so right now, we are deciding on this public procurement and it will be re-launched, "the interior minister said in parliament.