Bulgaria: The Attacker from the Berlin Subway Has Been Arrested

Berlin police captured the perpetrator of another attack on the subway - 39-year-old Russian Igor B., who has been repeatedly treated in psychiatry, reports BTV.

Igor lived in a shelter for homeless people. After being captured, he was sent back for treatment in a specialized facility.

The arrest took place two days after the police published the footage of the attack on the Alexanderplatz station.

It is seen how a man dressed in a tracksuit suddenly strikes the passerby in front of him on the steps of the metro station. The man falls and rolls on all the steps, striking his head.

The victim is a 39-year-old German who, after the attack, is placed in a hospital with severe injuries.

