A Little Boy Drowned Near Plovdiv

Society | July 14, 2017, Friday // 10:40| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: A Little Boy Drowned Near Plovdiv

A little boy has drowned in 'Pyasachnik' dam near Plovdiv village Belovitsa. He was fishing with his father who called the emergency service. The incident happened around 14:30 on Thursday. 

A crew from sector 'Specialised operative actions' in cooperation with servants from the police in Hisarya have pulled out the body of the already dead 5-year-old boy.

Society » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: boy, drowned
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria