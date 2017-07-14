A Little Boy Drowned Near Plovdiv
Society | July 14, 2017, Friday // 10:40| Views: | Comments: 0
A little boy has drowned in 'Pyasachnik' dam near Plovdiv village Belovitsa. He was fishing with his father who called the emergency service. The incident happened around 14:30 on Thursday.
A crew from sector 'Specialised operative actions' in cooperation with servants from the police in Hisarya have pulled out the body of the already dead 5-year-old boy.
