Ambassador Süleyman Gökçe: 'The Coup Attempt in Turkew Was Not Military'

''This year was full of events and we are ready to commemorate the first anniversary of the coup attempt in Turkey'', Süleyman Gökçe , the Ambassador of Turkey to Bulgaria, told NOVA.

“If you consider the situation as an attempt to remove Erdogan, this is a very narrow interpretation of the events. This coup was not military by definition and by its nature. It was a putsch that had the relevant characteristics and it was aimed at different structures, "he said.

Süleyman Gökçe explained that there was no problem that he was not in Turkey during the visit of Prime Minister Borisov. He has been in Turkey many times during my term, and I have accompanied him only once.

This contradicts the governments' suggestions that they got the ambassador not to be part of the visit as a punishment for his interference in domestic affairs.