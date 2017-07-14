Maria Gabriel: 'No One in Brussels Knows About the Scandal in Relation to NDK'

''Honestly, in Brussels there is nothing to be heard about the scandal surrounding the National Palace of Culture - the main building where the meetings concerning Bulgaria's European presidency will be held from the beginning of next year.''

This was announced by the new Bulgarian commissioner, Maria Gabriel, in an interview for the show "This morning".

The European presidency is not just a building, the faster we focus on the goals, the bigger our chances for a successful presidency, the new EU commissioner said.

She also said that there is no risk of Bulgaria the European presidency. Gabriel also said that it is important to have the same rules for everyone in the European Union so that Bulgarians can rely on equal rights in other member states

As Commissioner for the Digital Economy, she will work to acquire digital skills from as much people as possible. The lack of such skills in the future will be a factor in social exclusion, Maria Gabriel said. Reported by Sega. 

