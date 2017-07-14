London Police Investigates 5 Acid Attacks From Last Night

The London police are investigating five cases of acid attacks that occurred last night in the northeastern part of the British capital, reports BBC.

Attacks were carried out within 90 minutes and, according to the investigators, are related to each other. A young man is arrested on charges of grievous bodily injury and theft. The victims were taken to hospital, one of them suffered severe wounds.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants were two and moved with a motorcycle. In some cases, the victims were, besides being attacked with acid, also robbed. Reported by Sega.