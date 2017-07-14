London Police Investigates 5 Acid Attacks From Last Night

Crime | July 14, 2017, Friday // 10:17| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: London Police Investigates 5 Acid Attacks From Last Night

The London police are investigating five cases of acid attacks that occurred last night in the northeastern part of the British capital, reports BBC.

Attacks were carried out within 90 minutes and, according to the investigators, are related to each other. A young man is arrested on charges of grievous bodily injury and theft. The victims were taken to hospital, one of them suffered severe wounds.

According to eyewitnesses, the assailants were two and moved with a motorcycle. In some cases, the victims were, besides being attacked with acid, also robbed. Reported by Sega.  

Crime » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: London, police, acid attacks
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria