Nice honours the victims of last year's terrorist attack

Nice honours the victims of last year's terrorist attack

Nice, as well as the whole of France, honours today the victims of the horrible terrorist attack that was committed a year ago, according to France Press. Around 30 000 people were gathered in the seaside street of the city to watch the fireworks on the occasion of the National day of France. 

A little while after 22.30 h local time a man with a 19-tone truck drove in the boulevard with high speed and killed 86 people, including 15 children. Another 450 people were injured. ISIS took responsibility of the crime. However, the investigation didn't conclude that the killer had links with the terrorist group. He was murdered at the crime scene.

Media will not be allowed to attend the commemoration in Nice. It will gather people from different religions. There will be a military parade which will gather the families of the victims. French president Emmanuel Macron will also take part in the ceremony. The whole ceremony will be broadcast on big TV screens located in the city.

At night there will be a concert to mark the memory of the victims. Balloons will fly in the sky and 86 floodlights will be lit.

