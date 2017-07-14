The Bulgarian citizens that were detained yesterday in the incident between supporters of FC Levski (Sofia) and FC "Hajduk" (Split) in the Croatian city of Zadar got released in the early hours of the day.

Only one Bulgarian citizen remains in custody in Zadar, the Foreign Ministry informed. Yesterday, before the start of the football match, 27 Bulgarian fans of PFC "Levski" were detained. 26 of them are released, only one is still in the Solin Police Station in the city.

The Bulgarian embassy in Zagreb is in constant contact with the local authorities, the consul Hristina Bidjeranova is currently traveling to the station in order to clarify the situation.