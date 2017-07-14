Only One Bulgarian Citizen Remains in Custody in Zadar

Society » INCIDENTS | July 14, 2017, Friday // 09:52| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Only One Bulgarian Citizen Remains in Custody in Zadar

The Bulgarian citizens that were detained yesterday in the incident between supporters of FC Levski (Sofia) and FC "Hajduk" (Split) in the Croatian city of Zadar got released in the early hours of the day.

Only one Bulgarian citizen remains in custody in Zadar, the Foreign Ministry informed. Yesterday, before the start of the football match, 27 Bulgarian fans of PFC "Levski" were detained. 26 of them are released, only one is still in the Solin Police Station in the city.

The Bulgarian embassy in Zagreb is in constant contact with the local authorities, the consul Hristina Bidjeranova is currently traveling to the station in order to clarify the situation.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Zadar, football match, incidents
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria