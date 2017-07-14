Big Fire in the Kresna Defile

Bulgaria: Big Fire in the Kresna Defile

The fire broke out in the Kresna Defile on Thursday afternoon and covered 800 decares of forest, the local fire brigade said.

Its extinction continues with the participation of forestry and military personnel. Authorities use off-road vehicles and, where that is not possible, the fire is extinguished by hand. The forecasts are that the fire can be stopped by Friday until noon. There is a substantial smoke inside the gorge, where is the busiest road section towards Greece, so drivers need to be careful, the BNR reports.

