Venus Williams to Face Garbine Muguruza in Wimbledon Final

The 37-year-old American ended the hopes of Britain's Johanna Konta in the women's semifinals with a 6-4, 6-2 win on Centre Court on Thursday, according to ESPN.



Williams will be seeking a sixth Wimbledon singles title Saturday against Garbine Muguruza, who advanced to the final at the All England Club by beating Magdalena Rybarikova 6-1, 6-1.



If Williams wins Saturday, she would be the oldest women's Grand Slam champion in the Open era (since 1968). She's the oldest women's finalist in any Grand Slam since Martina Navratilova reached the Wimbledon final in 1994.



"I've played in a lot of finals here," Williams said. "It's been a blessing. I couldn't have asked for more, but I'll ask for a little more. One more win would be amazing.



"It won't be a given, but I'm going to give it my all."