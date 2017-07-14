EC Has Sent to Bulgaria a Formal Warning Letter Due to Poor Wastewater Treatment

Bulgaria: EC Has Sent to Bulgaria a Formal Warning Letter Due to Poor Wastewater Treatment pixabay.com

The European Commission has sent to Bulgaria and Cyprus a formal warning letter to initiate a criminal procedure for detected deficiencies in the implementation of the requirements of Directive 91/271 on urban wastewater treatment, according to BGNES.

The Urban Waste Water Treatment Directive is a 1991 European Union directive concerning urban waste water "collection, treatment and discharge of urban waste water and the treatment and discharge of waste water from certain industrial sectors".

According to the commission, our country has not provided the necessary quality of purification in 96 urban agglomerations and it’s based on data by 2014. Meanwhile, over the last 10 years, Bulgaria has been systematically trying to solve the problems identified in the letter.

Wastewater treatment is a priority in the work of the Ministry of Environment and Waters.

Over BGN 2.3 billion from the Operational Program "Environment" 2014-2020 are aimed at construction of water supply infrastructure in agglomerations with over 10 thousand inhabitants.

In the previous programming period, 221 projects have been successfully implemented in the Water sector with a grant of over BGN 2.4 billion.

Fifty WasteWater Treatment Plants were built / reconstructed.

