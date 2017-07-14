There Might Be an Unknown Planet in Our Solar System
There might well be an unknown planet hovering at the edges of our solar system, according to new analysis, writes The Independent.
Scientists have been arguing for years about whether there is another planet lurking at the far edges of our solar system. That came to a head last year when scientists announce they had found evidence of the mysterious Planet 9 – and then continued when new research appeared to show those calculations were mistaken and the planet might not exist.
But the new work from the Complutense University of Madrid makes use of a new technique that indicates there's another planet lying beyond Pluto.
The argument is so difficult because the planet can't be seen directly, since it is so far away. Instead, scientists must infer its existence from other data – looking at the way objects seem to move around the possible planet, and working out whether they seem to be thrown off by some sort of large object.
The new research from the Spanish team looked a special set of objects far away in our solar system to explore whether they seemed to be experiencing such an effect. And it found they did: those objects appeared to be strangely clustered and patterned in a way that shouldn't happen if there's no large object to disturb them.
