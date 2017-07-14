Bulgarian President After His Visit to Italy: Migrant Crisis as Well as Schengen Issues Are the Reasons Why I am Here’

‘’My visit in Italy is a continuation of my visit to Greece and my meetings with the Greek President. We face similar challenges as countries at the frontline in terms of migration. We want to unite our positions over this issue, because the current Dublin Agreement places our countries in an unequal position’’, said the Bulgarian President Rumen Radev during his working visit in Italy on July, 13, according to BGNES.

‘’ By virtue of this agreement, migrants are subject to return to the first countries where they are registered upon entry. We, as well as the Greek Prime Minister, feel that this is not fair. This issue as well as the Schengen issues are the reasons why I am meeting with the Italian president’’, he added.

During the meeting, President Mattela has expressed Italy's readiness to provide Bulgaria free of charge software that can track suspicious financial operations in the country for the prevention of financial crimes, as well as a comprehensive model for its implementation.

"Italy is ready to train Bulgarian experts. In several countries, this software has been introduced, and sensible results are already being recorded, "said President Radev in response.