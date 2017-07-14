New Case of Agresion in Bulgarian Hospital

The man, along with his wife, 2-year-old child and a video operator, entered the Obstetrics and Gynecology Department of the hospital for the discharge of their baby on Wednesday. It was in the neonatal ward because it was born prematurely. However, they were not given access because outsiders are not allowed in the ward. This annoyed the man who was of Roma origin and made him aggressive and dangerous.

The hospital staff tried to calm down the intoxicated man, and attempted to lock the lobby door leading to the ward. This angered the man even more.7 Police was called, and they detained the 28-year old man. At the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology a petition was issued, which insisted that the management from the University Hospital in Stara Zagora should take measures to protect the clinic.

Dr. Zhivko Zhelyazov, Deputy Director at University Hospital said they will consider installing panic buttons for the hospital staff which will directly contact the police at any moment.

The attacker will be charged with acts of hooliganism.

Meanwhile, patients were gathered in Sofia to protest against the violence in hospitals, according to bTV.

The protest of patients was last night and it was under the motto "Civil Action Against Violence in the Bulgarian Health System".