Energy and Transport Were the Main Topics During Bulgarian PM Visit to Thessaloniki
The main topics were energy and transport links of Bulgaria, Greece and Serbia. Some key projects were discussed including the construction of a railway transport link between Russe and Thessaloniki, passing through Bourgas and Alexandroupolis, as well as the gas interconnector between Bulgaria and Greece, reported BNT.
Other topics were: security in the region with regard to refugee and migrant flows.
The visit to Thessaloniki by the Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov is part of a series of international visits he has held in recent days. A few days ago he visited Istanbul, then Trieste.
In the Italian city, he was invited to a final dinner at the 4th Western Balkan Summit.
- » Bulgarian President After His Visit to Italy: Migrant Crisis as Well as Schengen Issues Are the Reasons Why I am Here’
- » Trump Downplays Differences with France on Climate Change
- » Donald Trump is on an Official Visit to France
- » Presidents of Bulgaria and Montenegro Talked About Opportunities For Better Transport and Energy Conncectivity
- » Bulgarian Prime Minister to Visit Thessaloniki For a Bilateral Meeting With Greece and Serbia
- » Belgrade Regrets Legitimising Macedonia's Name