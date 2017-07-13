Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria Wants Min Wage to Amount BGN 700

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 19:43| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria Wants Min Wage to Amount BGN 700

During the last 17 years, 906 thousand Bulgarians in active age have left the country permanently; The situation is catastrophic, said the President of  the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) Plamen Dimitrov, according to bTV.

In his words, the crisis can only be tackled with urgent measures to increase people incomes.

Dimitrov said also that the Confederation wants to introduce a special minimum wage plan for specialists who work in their specialty, amounting to BGN 700.

"It should be clear that education costs money and it has to be valued," he pointed out.

Dimitrov gave an example with Romania. In the first quarter of this year, the average salary there was EUR 703, compared to Bulgaria - EUR 514.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria, education, wage, Romania
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria