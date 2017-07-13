Germany and France plan united tax system
One of the main objectives in the meeting between the German and the French governments will be harmonization of the tax systems of both countries. Germany and France will create a 1 billion euro fund for financing digital investitions. That was reported by French president Emmanuel Macron.
Moreover, there are plans for the development of nanotechnologies. But the most important question which the German and the French ministers will discuss is the harmonizing and unification of the rules for corporate taxes.
