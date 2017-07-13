Garbiñe Muguruza is the first Wimbledon finalist this season. The Spanish smashed Magdalena Rybarikova from Slovakia with 6:1, 6:1 in the first women's semi-final.

In the first set Muguruza, Roland Garros 2016 champion, showed her class and lead 5:0. With just 20 minutes passed after the start of the second set the Spanish was leading 4:0 and quickly closed the game.

Muguruza will fight for the title against the winner of the match between five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams and Johanna Konta.