Sports | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 16:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Bulgaria: Muguruza is the first Wimbledon finalist

Garbiñe Muguruza is the first Wimbledon finalist this season. The Spanish smashed Magdalena Rybarikova from Slovakia with 6:1, 6:1 in the first women's semi-final.

 
In the first set Muguruza, Roland Garros 2016 champion, showed her class and lead 5:0. With just 20 minutes passed after the start of the second set the Spanish was leading 4:0 and quickly closed the game.
 
Muguruza will fight for the title against the winner of the match between five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams and Johanna Konta.
