Garbiñe Muguruza is the first Wimbledon finalist this season. The Spanish smashed Magdalena Rybarikova from Slovakia with 6:1, 6:1 in the first women's semi-final.
Muguruza is the first Wimbledon finalist
Sports | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 16:52| Views: | Comments: 0
Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
In the first set Muguruza, Roland Garros 2016 champion, showed her class and lead 5:0. With just 20 minutes passed after the start of the second set the Spanish was leading 4:0 and quickly closed the game.
Muguruza will fight for the title against the winner of the match between five-time Wimbledon champion Venus Williams and Johanna Konta.
- » Dinamo Zagreb fired Ivaylo Petev
- » Federer dreams for record Wimbledon title
- » Wimbledon will have another king after Murray loss
- » Ludogorets failed their first Champions League test
- » Clashes Between Bulgarian and Croatian Football Fans
- » Ludogorets Start their Journey in the Champions League Tonight
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)