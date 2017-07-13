Dinamo Zagreb fired Ivaylo Petev

Bulgarian head coach Ivaylo Petev was fired by his club Dinamo Zagreb, according to Croatian media. The ex-coach of the Bulgarian national team has been informed for that decision after the last training session of the team.

Petev's contract is until 2020 and that is why he will get a compensation of 750 000 euro for the remaining years of the agreement. He coached Dinamo for just 35 matches.

The news for Petev's dismissal is still to be officially confirmed. However, the club directors have started looking for another specialist to take the Bulgarian's position. The process of choosing a new manager is really delicate because the Croatian championship starts in a few days.