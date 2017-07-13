Dinamo Zagreb fired Ivaylo Petev

Sports | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 16:37| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Dinamo Zagreb fired Ivaylo Petev

Bulgarian head coach Ivaylo Petev was fired by his club Dinamo Zagreb, according to Croatian media. The ex-coach of the Bulgarian national team has been informed for that decision after the last training session of the team. 

Petev's contract is until 2020 and that is why he will get a compensation of 750 000 euro for the remaining years of the agreement. He coached Dinamo for just 35 matches. 

The news for Petev's dismissal is still to be officially confirmed. However, the club directors have started looking for another specialist to take the Bulgarian's position. The process of choosing a new manager is really delicate because the Croatian championship starts in a few days.

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Ivaylo Petev, dinamo zagreb
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria