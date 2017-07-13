50 086 refugee candidates for a year in the USA

The USA has reached its limit of 50 000 candidates for shelter, defined by the administration of Donald Trump for the current fiscal year. That doesn't mean that in the next months refugees will not be allowed to enter the USA. However, more rigorous standards will be valid for them, according to Associated Press.

Last month The Supreme court decreed that the government has to accept more than 50 000 candidates for shelter if they can prove their relations with a person or institution in the USA.

From the beginning of the budget year in October 2016 until now 50 086 refugee candidates have arrived in the country. All of them must go through a procedure of detailed assessment. People who pass the limit will have to prove they have relatives in the USA, assured job or that they are starting an education in college or university.

Tags: The USA, refugees
