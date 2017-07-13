Important Talks on Energy Matters were Held in Sofia

Business » INDUSTRY | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 16:09| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Important Talks on Energy Matters were Held in Sofia

Mary Warlick, acting as Special Envoy and US State Department Coordinator for International Energy Issues discussed in Sofia with Vice-premiers Tomislav Donchev and Ekaterina Zaharieva Bulgaria’s efforts for the building of infrastructure connecting this country’s gas transfer grid to those of neighboring states, reported BNR.

Zaharieva pointed out that these projects are crucial for the diversification of energy supplies not only for Bulgaria but for the entire South-East Europe.

The inter-connector with Greece, for istance, will allow linking the North-South gas corridor with the Southern gas line.

That would make possible the supply of over 1 billion cubic meters of gas from Azerbaijan, after the Trans-Adriatic gas pipeline starts functioning in 2020, according to the words of Ekaterina Zaharieva.

Talks also considered partnership relations between Bulgaria and the USA on the bilateral plane and in the international context. 

Industry » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Tomislav Donchev, gas, supplies, Ekaterina Zaharieva, South-East Europe
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria