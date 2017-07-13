8 injured people at 'San Fermin' festival

Two Spanish were stabbed and another six runners hurt themselves during today's 7th running in front of bulls which is part of the "San Fermin" festival in Pamplona, Spain.

The injured people - seven men and a woman, were taken to hospital in Navarre. There is no danger for their lives. The two Spanish were stabbed in the feet, while two of the other runners are with head injuries.

Tomorrow is the last day of the ancient festival. This day is famous mostly for the 875-meter running in front of the bulls. Today's running continued 2 minutes and 40 seconds and included animals from the "Nuñez del Cuvillo" ranch.

