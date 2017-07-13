George R.R. Martin to Produce New Fantasy Series

The novelist and screenwriter George R. Martin, who created the cult television series "Game of Thrones," will be the producer of a new fantasy series based on the novel "Who Fears of Death" by the American-Nigerian writer Nnedi Okorafor.

The news was announced by herself today on Twitter, where she announced her book "will be screened by HBO and is currently in an early stage of development." Martin later confirmed her statement. "I met Nenndy few years ago, and I am a great admirer of her work. She is an exciting new talent in our field, "he said, adding that even in the Golden Age of TV drama, there never was anything like "Who's Afraid of Death"

The story of the fantasy novel is about the life of Onichelunu - a child conceived after rape in post-apocalyptic Sudan who discovers that he has magical powers. After the release of the book in 2011, she won the International Fantasy Award in the category "Best Fantasy Novel"