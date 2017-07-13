ISIS crumbles into city states

July 13, 2017
ISIS may start crumbling into city states. Terrorists from the group declared the Iraqi city Tel Afar in Nineveh province a country which is independent of the Caliphate, according to RIA Novosti. 

"The headmen of ISIS declared Tel Afar a country and threatened with fierce punishments those who don't execute their commands", says an acquainted source from the province. He added that Tel Afar is now in the hands of foreign terrorists. The local headmen don't play any role in the control of the city because they have left with no strength after series of public executions commited in the past weeks.

