Successful Test for the System of Transportation 'Hyperloop'

The American start-up company Hyperloop One, which develops the advanced hyper-pneumatic train concept "Hyperloop", has successfully completed the first full test of its propulsion system under technical vacuum conditions.

The concept of Hyperloop is that passengers are accommodated in special capsules that are held in the air by means of magnets in a low-pressure tube, with speed reaching 1 200 km / h. The idea of this principle of movement exists theoretically for a long time, but in 2013 it was launched by billionaire Elon Musk, who is behind the Tela electric vehicles and SpaceX.

"Hyperloop One has accomplished what no one has ever done successfully by making a prototype test for the first time in the real-life," said co-founder and company executive Sherwin Pishevar, quoted in the announcement. It happened in the desert is near Las Vegas, Nevada, on May 12. The test drive has managed to rise above the rails for a little more 5 seconds thanks to a magnetic pillow and reached a speed of 112 km /h.

Several companies, one of which is "Hyperloop Transport Technologies" by Dirk Albborn, are currently developing pipeline test tracks. The idea of an ultra-fast pneumatic train was born in the early 19th century, with several working options running in the same century in London and New York. Reported by BGNES.