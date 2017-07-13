The European Commission Proceeds with Penalty Procedures Towards Hungary

World » EU | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 14:55| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The European Commission Proceeds with Penalty Procedures Towards Hungary

The European Commission today launched the second step of a procedure against Hungary related to the local law on higher education, BNT reported.

The law violates EU law and international law, and Hungary has one month to accept the necessary amendments, a commission statement said.

According to the Commission adopted in April legislative changes by parliament in Budapest are contrary to the disclosure of business and the right to education and academic freedom. The legislative changes were seen as a threat to the existence of the Central European University, founded and funded by American billionaire of Hungarian origin George Soros.

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hungary, European Commission
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria