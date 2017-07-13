The European Commission Proceeds with Penalty Procedures Towards Hungary
The European Commission today launched the second step of a procedure against Hungary related to the local law on higher education, BNT reported.
The law violates EU law and international law, and Hungary has one month to accept the necessary amendments, a commission statement said.
According to the Commission adopted in April legislative changes by parliament in Budapest are contrary to the disclosure of business and the right to education and academic freedom. The legislative changes were seen as a threat to the existence of the Central European University, founded and funded by American billionaire of Hungarian origin George Soros.
- » London Forbids European Norms by Law
- » Angela Merkel: 'Political stability of the Western Balkans Means Political Stability For Us as Well'
- » Berlin: Macedonia Belongs to the European Union
- » Printing of Counterfeit Money in Europe is Declining
- » Angela Merkel: 'European Central Bank Monetary Policy is not Where Germany Would Like It To Be'
- » Top Europe Court Upholds Ban on Full-Face Veil in Belgium