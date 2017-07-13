The European Commission Proceeds with Penalty Procedures Towards Hungary

The European Commission today launched the second step of a procedure against Hungary related to the local law on higher education, BNT reported.

The law violates EU law and international law, and Hungary has one month to accept the necessary amendments, a commission statement said.

According to the Commission adopted in April legislative changes by parliament in Budapest are contrary to the disclosure of business and the right to education and academic freedom. The legislative changes were seen as a threat to the existence of the Central European University, founded and funded by American billionaire of Hungarian origin George Soros.