Donald Trump arrived in Paris for France National Day
USA president Donald Trump arrived in Paris where he will be an honorary guest of his French colleague Emmanuel Macron. Trump and his wife Melania will take part in the celebrations of Bastille day and the anniversary of the American entrance in World War I, according to Associated Press.
