An intriguing situation has occurred in Washington. The States accused Ukraine of organized actions against the US president. The White House directly accused the Kiev authorities and the Democratic Party of America of a conspiracy whose aim was to prevent Donald Trump from winning the presidential election last year. "I believe that if there is a conspiracy in 2016, it is between the Democratic National Committee and the Ukrainian government," said Presidential administration spokeswoman Sarah Sanders during a news briefing at the White House.

She quotes the Twitter entry of one of The New York Times's correspondents, which campaigned against Donald Trump. "I do not quote the New York Times often, but even one of their reporters twitted this example that contained evidence of a conspiracy."

There was cooperation between a NCPC official and the Ukrainian government. The information, handed over by the Ukrainian authorities to the NDC, directly struck members of Trump's election team in order to compromise it, "Sanders said.

According to her, "the Ukrainian side that tried to coordinate efforts with the NCP has been really successful, as opposed to what Donald Trump Jr.'s e-mail has said."

The spokeswoman was referring to the file for Presidential son Donald Trump Jr.'s meeting with Russian lawyer Natalia Veselnitska Where he asked her, if she has any documents of unlawful sponsorship of the NCPD, to which she answered him negatively.