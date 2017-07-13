Up to 12 Years in Prison for a Mayor Accused of Trafficking Women

The European arrest warrant for the mayor of Sechinovo village, Plamen Temelkov, and six others considered to be his accomplices in a gang for trafficking in living flesh will be executed, the District Court in Pazardzhik said.

The group will be handed over to justice in Marbella, Spain, where they will be charged on three accounts: participation in an organized crime group, human trafficking and prostitution. The penalties provided for under the respective legislation are up to 8, 12 and 5 years in prison respectively. The extradition is likely to occur on Monday.

The defendants - Ivan Dimitrov, Temelko Atanasov, Plamen Rusev, Vassil Mihaylov, Kiril Kerimov, Emil Kolev and Plamen Temelkov were arrested in early July in a large-scale operation organized by the Ministry of Interior Affairs and police officers from Spain under the supervision of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office.

The seven are part of an organized criminal group, up to now the investigators have uncovered 69 participants. 51 of them were victims of the criminal activity.  

