It is Expected Italy to Confirm its Position About Accepting Bulgaria in Schengen

Politics » BULGARIA IN EU | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 13:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: It is Expected Italy to Confirm its Position About Accepting Bulgaria in Schengen

Italy is expected today to confirm its position on the accession of Bulgaria to Schengen in front of President Rumen Radev, NOVA reports.

The head of state is leaving on a one-day visit to Rome at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarela.

The presidents of Bulgaria and Italy will review the bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation, as well as the partnership of the two countries in the EU and NATO.

The problems surrounding the refugee crisis are also expected to be discussed.

Bulgaria in EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Schengen, Rumen Radev, presidential meeting
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria