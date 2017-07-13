It is Expected Italy to Confirm its Position About Accepting Bulgaria in Schengen

Italy is expected today to confirm its position on the accession of Bulgaria to Schengen in front of President Rumen Radev, NOVA reports.

The head of state is leaving on a one-day visit to Rome at the invitation of his Italian counterpart, Sergio Mattarela.

The presidents of Bulgaria and Italy will review the bilateral relations, trade and economic cooperation, as well as the partnership of the two countries in the EU and NATO.

The problems surrounding the refugee crisis are also expected to be discussed.