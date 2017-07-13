Federer dreams for record Wimbledon title

Sports | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 13:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Federer dreams for record Wimbledon title

Roger Federer stunned Milos Raonic in straight sets - 6:4, 6:2, 7:6(4) in the quarter-finals and continued his battle for a record 8th Wimbledon title with not a single set lost. Federer needed just 2 hours to finish his Canadian opponent off. That was victory number 100 for the phenomenal Swiss at "All England Club". 

The holder of 18 Grand Slam titles will now face Tomas Berdych in his road to the final. The "Maestro" is the main favourite to grab the trophy which will be his first after 2012. 

Sports » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Roger Federer, milos raonic, Wimbledon
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria