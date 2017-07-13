Federer dreams for record Wimbledon title
Sports | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 13:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Roger Federer stunned Milos Raonic in straight sets - 6:4, 6:2, 7:6(4) in the quarter-finals and continued his battle for a record 8th Wimbledon title with not a single set lost. Federer needed just 2 hours to finish his Canadian opponent off. That was victory number 100 for the phenomenal Swiss at "All England Club".
The holder of 18 Grand Slam titles will now face Tomas Berdych in his road to the final. The "Maestro" is the main favourite to grab the trophy which will be his first after 2012.
