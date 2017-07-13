A New Attempt at Intimidating Forest Workers

An attempt to intimidate forest workers has been reported this night, the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and the Year announced. A routine inspection was carried out at 01.00 am during a joint action of forest officials from Burgas and Novo Panicharevo, DARIK wrote.

After that it was found that the vehicle of the workers, which was temporarily parked in the village of Indzhe voivoda, was covered in oil and the screws of the tires were unscrewed. The officers have reported about the situation to the police station in Sozopol. Investigation shall be carried out by the competent authorities. "The vandal act against the forest service is a reaction to the increased measures and actions against poaching in the area," the agency said.

Just a few days ago, on July 7, 2017, at about 22 o'clock during a specialized action carried out by the same team of the Regional Forestry Directorate of Burgas and the State Factory of Pancharevo, a poacher carrying a killed pregnant rabbit was arrested. The illegally slaughtered and transported animal was hidden in the car's fender.