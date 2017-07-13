The Prosecutor's Office Accused Veselin Mareshki of Extortion

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 13:26| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: The Prosecutor's Office Accused Veselin Mareshki of Extortion

The Specialised Anticorruption Unit of Sofia City’s Prosecutor’s Office has pressed charges against MP Veselin Mareshki over extortion, the Prosecutor’s Office said, quoted by bTV. 


He is accused of threatening 7 pharmacy owners in Varna, Dobrich, Vidin, Pleven and Sofia between 2012 and 2015.

He allegedly wanted to force them to either transfer shares to firms owned or controlled by himself or stop business activity. In some cases, he wanted to force them to buy drugs from his storehouse. According to prosecutors, Mareshki threatened the pharmacies with bringing them to bankruptcy through inspections by state officials close to him and through unfair commercial practices.

In two cases, MP Plamen Hristov also took part.

Veselin Mareshki commented in parliament that this is an old indictment which suddenly became relevant because he began to talk about early parliamentary elections. The reason for wanting early elections is that the state does nothing to fight cartels and raise people's incomes.

The leader of Volya is expecting 4 to 5 years to be interrogated in the courts for his work in parliament.

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: pharmacies, The Prosecutor's Office, extortion, Veselin Mareshki
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria