The Prosecutor's Office Accused Veselin Mareshki of Extortion

The Specialised Anticorruption Unit of Sofia City’s Prosecutor’s Office has pressed charges against MP Veselin Mareshki over extortion, the Prosecutor’s Office said, quoted by bTV.



He is accused of threatening 7 pharmacy owners in Varna, Dobrich, Vidin, Pleven and Sofia between 2012 and 2015.

He allegedly wanted to force them to either transfer shares to firms owned or controlled by himself or stop business activity. In some cases, he wanted to force them to buy drugs from his storehouse. According to prosecutors, Mareshki threatened the pharmacies with bringing them to bankruptcy through inspections by state officials close to him and through unfair commercial practices.

In two cases, MP Plamen Hristov also took part.

Veselin Mareshki commented in parliament that this is an old indictment which suddenly became relevant because he began to talk about early parliamentary elections. The reason for wanting early elections is that the state does nothing to fight cartels and raise people's incomes.

The leader of Volya is expecting 4 to 5 years to be interrogated in the courts for his work in parliament.