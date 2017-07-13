9 Years in Prison for the Previous President of Brazil

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was sentenced to nine and a half years in prison for corruption and money laundering, TASS reported, referring to Globo Television. That, however does not mean Lula will be sent to jail soon. Under Brazilian law, the sentenced person remains free while appealing his sentence, according to TARIC, quoted by Darik.

Lula was convicted at first instance. Consideration of the expected appeal may take several months. Investigators came to the conclusion that Lula is the real owner of a three-storey luxury house in a resort. He received the property from the construction company OAAS (OAS) in accordance with the large corrupt scheme linked to the Petrobras state oil company.

Lula was also found guilty of allegedly laundering more than 3.7 million reals (1.1 million dollars at the time of the alleged crime).

At this point, the former President of Brazil in the period 2003-2010 is accused of another four cases of corruption. If he is found guilty at any second instance in any such trial, he will lose the right to run for election. Lula denies being guilty and claims to be the victim of political persecution.

Earlier, he voiced his intention to run for president next year in Brazil if the trials did not hinder him.

According to polls, leftist Lula, who enjoys high popularity in the country, especially among the lower segments of the population, would receive the most votes in the next presidential election.