Bulgaria: Wimbledon will have another king after Murray loss

Sam Querrey made the greatest sensation of Wimbledon this year after beating current champion Andy Murray in the quarter-finals. The American secured an impressive five-set victory - 3:6, 6:4, 7:6(4), 6:1, 6:1. He will now fight for his place in the final with Marin Cilic, who passed through Gilles Muller. 

Andy Murray's injury concerns came out in the third set and the American used his opponent's weaknesses to close the game after 2 hours and 45 minutes and to reach his first Grand Slam semi-final.

The British's first position in the ATP rankings wasn't safe after the defeat but Novak Djokovic retired from his game against Tomas Berdych due to injury and missed the chance to climb to the top of men's tennis once again. 

