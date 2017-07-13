9 Years in Prison for Brother and Sister who Killed a Newborn

Bulgaria: 9 Years in Prison for Brother and Sister who Killed a Newborn

The Kardzhali District Court imposed a nine-year prison sentence on the initial regime of 27-year-old Nagyye Musa and her 23-year-old brother, Ismail, for killing a baby.

She gave birth to the baby, but did not want her relatives to find out about it, so she decided to abandon it. That's why her brother helped her. The little girl was left on the ground, in the grass, near a tree and a two-meter-long metal fence overgrown with bushes.

The child's body was discovered on 2 May 2016 by a witness who was looking for waste in the nearby containers. The investigators found that around 21:00 on 30 April 2016 the child's death occurred because of total cooling due to the impact of low ambient temperatures.

Tags: brother and sister, prison, dead baby
