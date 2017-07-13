180° Laboratory For Innovative Art is Comming in Sofia Between 22-28 Jyly 2017

180° is the alternative for young artists who would like to escape established rules of their art and further develop their innovative ideas. 180° is the world where tradition stays unknown. 180° presents well-known arts in a different and unexpected light.

180° is comming with its 4th edition between 22 - 28 July 2017.



As usual the paltform will bring international artists together and will present their collaborative work during the festival.



180° is part of the calendar of the cultural events of Sofia Municipality and is supported by Goethe Institut, Pro Helvetia, Starobrno, Fabrica 126, National Academy of Arts, studio Oblik, Derida Dance, Atom theatre, House hub and Darik Radio.



Program:

22.07 - Saturday

-180° Arthall - 19:00 Fabrica 126

Presentation of Iannis Xenakis

-180° A/V Vol.3 - 20:00 Fabrica 126

(with Soyuz21, Soundspaces and Lora Zhelyazkova)

Ensemble “soyuz21”(Switzerland) are going to meet the German ensemble “Soundspaces” and the Bulgarian visual artist Lora Zhelyazkova in Sofia. They will work together for few days in order to create artistic relations between music and visual art. In this event we will hear music by Alfred Zimmerlin, Kevin Juillerat, Nadir Vassena and others.

24.07 - Monday

-180° MusicMotion - 20:00 Backyard of the National Academy of Arts

Experimental music-dance theatre

(with Gergana Ilieva, Stefan Hadjiev and the music of Daniel Chernov)

Afterwards, Starobrno will surprise us with a special live music experiment.

Daniel Chernov - winner of the composers competition “ximeR” of the 2016 180° edition, will work for a week with the dancer Gergana Ilieva and the cellist Stefan Hadjiev in order to create an interdisciplinary performance.

This project is in cooperation with Starobrno, the National Academy of Arts Sofia and Derida dance studio.

25.07 - Tuesday

-180° Checkmate Vol. 3 - 20:00 Fabrica 126

(with Delphine Roche, Richard Haynes, Charlotte Maclet, Ivailo Danailov, Elitsa Bogdanova, Ashleigh Gordon, Stefan Hadjiev, Paul Cannon and Anna D'Errico)

-Medusa - 21:30 Fabrica 126

Experimental performance by Leo Collin and Laura Endres

After the two successful editions of Checkmate in the past editions of 180°, this year in its third edition the battle will be between the composed and improvised music. Is there a pure improvised music or is it based on certain rules which makes it in a way composed? The answers of those questions we might find on this event



26.07 - Wednesday

-180° VideoMotion Vol.2 - 19:00 Goethe Institut Sofia

-180° unCOOL - 19:30 Goethe Institut Sofia

(with Delphine Roche, Richard Haynes, Charlotte Maclet, Ivailo Danailov, Elitsa Bogdanova, Ashleigh Gordon, Stefan Hadjiev, Paul Cannon, Anna D'Errico, Veneta Neynska and Lisa Friedrich)

In 2017 once again 180° announced an open-call for mute short movies, addressed to professionals and nonprofessionals. This year the topic is “unCOOL”. The videos, chosen from jury, will be presented on this event, musically accompanied by the 180° Ensemble. The audience will choose the main winner who will receive a reward.

In the history there were artists who were excluded by the society. Possible reasons for this are political or health challenges or just their works were too innovative for its time. On this event ensemble 180° will present some of those composers, such as Sofia Gubaidulina, Trifom Silyanovski, Erwin Schulhoff, Anton Webern, Edgar Varese and Galina Ustvovskaya.



27.07 - Thursday

-180° Education - 18:00 City park of Sofia

Topic: Afro-american children culture

Presented by Ashleigh Gordon

Ashleigh Gordon from the American organisation “Castles of our skins” will present the afro-american culture and its children songs. This workshop is targeting audience of children from age of 5 or older and grown-ups.



28.07 - Friday

-180° Drawn - 20:00 Fabrica 126

(with Paul Frick, Katya Tasheva, Laura Endres, Katja Cheraneva, Frances Chiaverini, Alexandar Hadjiev and 180° Ensemble)

The 180° artists will create an atmosphere of drawn, nostalgia, reflection and neuter. Electro, folk, baroque music and contemporary dance will combine and reflect into mix of emotions around the space.

Source: Facebook Event 180° - Laboratory for innovative art 2017