Bulgaria: Ludogorets failed their first Champions League test

Bulgarian football champion Ludogorets started their Champions League journey with a defeat. "The eagles" conceded a full comeback and lost their visit to Lithuanian side Zalgiris with 1:2. The hero for the hosts was ex-player of Bulgarian club CSKA Serge Nyuiadzi. This was the first match between the two teams in the second qualification round. The second clash in Bulgaria will be played on 19th July. 

"Zalgiris just started their season but that can't be an excuse for our defeat", said Ludogorets head coach Georgi Dermendzhiev. He is really disappointed with the result but hopes his team can make it through the Champions League group stages once again.

