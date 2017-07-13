London Forbids European Norms by Law

Britain is taking a firmer course towards Brexit. Since London and Brussels have fought for the rights of European citizens who will remain in the UK after separation from the EU earlier this week, it is now clear that the United Kingdom intends to curb even more the rules still in force. The Tories are now preparing a special law that will completely abolish all the norms imposed by European law in the country.

The UK government will present today the bill on the repeal of European law. London adopts EU law in the early 1970s and replacing it with a British one is one of the most important steps on the road to EU exit, BNT said.

Meanwhile, Brussels's criticism of the British government continues. Chief Negotiator on behalf of the EU - Michel Barnier said that London should come up with much more concrete proposals for a divorce deal than has been presented so far. iNews.bg