Huge Fire Near Blagoevgrad Damaged Many Vineyards and Gardens
Due to wind and the high temperatures the fire near Blagoevgrad grew and spead quickly damaging many vineyards and gardens, reported BNT.
Firefighters explained that the flames affected private property as well, without damaging residential buildings. Three firefighting teams from Blagoevgrad, representatives of forestry and volunteers joined in battling the wildfire.
Witnesses reported that the flames were meters away from an alcohol store, but the firefighters quickly crossed the path of fire. People living in the nearby neighbourhood said that stubbles are often burned in the area.
The firefighting teams say that the fire was brought under control and there is no risk of expanding. The cause of the wildfire is being investigated.
