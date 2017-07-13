MPs Approved at 2nd Reading Amendments For Policemen to Get Compensation for Unprovided Uniforms

The MPs approved at second reading amendments to the Interior Ministry law, whereby the policemen will get paid for uniforms they did not receive, reported BGNES.

Deputy Interior Minister Krassimir Tsipov described the consensus as impressive and thanked the MPs. "This will allow for these uniformed officers who have not received uniforms for the period 2011-2015, as it says the law by the Ministry of Interior to obtain their cash equivalence," he said.

The sum is estimated at around BGN 29 million, Deputy Minister Krasimir Tsipov said.



The rules for the payment will be set up to a month after the amended law takes into effect.