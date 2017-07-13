Protests against skyscrapers in Sofia

There is massive discontent against construction of skyscrapers in Sofia. The intention of constructing a 43-storey building made many inhabitants of "Strelbishte" district angry. They are planning to protest for a second time tonight, says NOVA.

The demonstrants call the area between "Bulgaria" and "Acad. Ivan Evstatiev Geshov" boulevards "The lungs of Strelbishte". They don't want a 150-meter skyscraper to be built there.

"Nikmi" company, which is the owner of the area, is adamant that it has legally bought the terrain at a high price several years ago. On the other hand, the area has to remain a garden, according to the Common master plan of Sofia.