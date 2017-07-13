Protests against skyscrapers in Sofia

Politics » DOMESTIC | July 13, 2017, Thursday // 11:49| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Protests against skyscrapers in Sofia

There is massive discontent against construction of skyscrapers in Sofia. The intention of constructing a 43-storey building made many inhabitants of "Strelbishte" district angry. They are planning to protest for a second time tonight, says NOVA. 

The demonstrants call the area between "Bulgaria" and "Acad. Ivan Evstatiev Geshov"  boulevards "The lungs of Strelbishte". They don't want a 150-meter skyscraper to be built there. 

"Nikmi" company, which is the owner of the area, is adamant that it has legally bought the terrain at a high price several years ago. On the other hand, the area has to remain a garden, according to the Common master plan of Sofia. 

Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: protest, Scyscraper, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria