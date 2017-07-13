Scientists Store Information in Live Organism for the First Time

July 13, 2017, Thursday
Bulgaria: Scientists Store Information in Live Organism for the First Time

Scientists have already used plain old DNA to encode and store all 587,287 words of War and Peace, a list of all the plant material archived in the Svalbard Seed Vault, and an OK Go music video. But now, researchers have created for the first time a living library, embedded within, you guessed it: E. coli.

In a paper published today in Nature, Harvard researchers describe using a Crispr system to insert bits of DNA encoded with photos and a GIF of a galloping horse into live bacteria. When the scientists retrieved and reconstructed the images by sequencing the bacterial genomes, they got back the same images they put in with about 90 percent accuracy. Reported by Wired 

Tags: genome editing. breakthrough, data storing
