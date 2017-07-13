Drunk Man Attacked Midwife Again
A midwife from Stara Zagora has been attacked by a drunk man who wanted to see his newborn baby immediately, bTV said.
The incident occurred around 11:30 on Wednesday. The 28-year-old man of entered the clinic in the city along with his older child. They were not admitted at the entrance of the hospital , because the neonatology department is forbidden for outsiders.
The angry man exercised physical power over a midwife. He also broke a nearby glass of a door. A police report was filed and the man was detained for 24 hours. Reported by Mediapool.
