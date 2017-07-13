Dinko the 'Migrant Hunter' is Held in Custody for a Beating
The businessman from Yambol Dinko Vulev who became popular as the “migrant hunter” is held for 24 hours for beating an employee, reported BTV on Thursday. The victim claims that there was even an attempt of kidnapping. According to initial information Vulev accused the man of stealing from him.
There are also several ongoing investigations about the actions of Vulev about inciting discrimination, violence and hate based on ethnic and national identity. On top of that, this April his girlfriend accused him of beating her due to jealousy.
